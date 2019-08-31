Mets pull away from Phillies, end six-game skid

Amed Rosario keyed a five-run, eighth-inning outburst with a tiebreaking two-run single Friday night, and the visiting New York Mets snapped a six-game losing streak with an 11-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Todd Frazier followed Rosario's hit with a three-run homer for the Mets, who hadn't led for more than a single inning in any of their losses to the Atlanta Braves or Chicago Cubs over the past week.

That was the first of two late three-run homers for Frazier, whose second blast capped a five-run ninth. Michael Conforto hit a two-run homer earlier in the ninth. With the win in the opener of a three-game series, the Mets remained five games behind the Cubs in the race for the National League's second wild card. The Phillies, who have alternated losses with wins over the past eight games, fell 3 1/2 games back of Chicago.

The Mets appeared headed for another quiet loss when Phillies starter Aaron Nola carried a 1-0 lead and a two-hitter into the seventh. However, J.D. Davis (walk) and Joe Panik (single) reached base to open the inning before Frazier was hit by a pitch with one out. Wilson Ramos, pinch-hitting for catcher Rene Rivera, followed with an RBI single to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 23 games and chase Nola.

In the eighth, Pete Alonso and Conforto greeted Mike Morin (1-1) with singles. One out later, Panik walked to load the bases for Rosario, whose hit ended Morin's night. Frazier homered on the second pitch he saw from Jared Hughes. The six RBIs tied a career-high for Frazier, who entered Friday hitting .159 with one homer and two RBIs in his previous 17 games.

Justin Wilson (4-1) earned the win with a scoreless seventh. New York starter Zack Wheeler allowed one run on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings.

J.T. Realmuto lofted sacrifice flies in the fifth and ninth innings for the Phillies. Corey Dickerson (single), Bryce Harper (double) and Rhys Hoskins (double) had RBI hits in a four-run ninth. Nola gave up the one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over 6 1/3 innings.

--Field Level Media

