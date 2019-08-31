Feeling good on making Test debut, says Rahkeem Cornwall

West Indies spinner Rahkeem Cornwall who made his Test debut against India in the second Test said, 'it was a good feeling.' "It was a good feeling of making my debut. I think the ball comes on really nice in the start. I have to work hard and put the ball into right areas," Cornwall told reporters in the post-match conference.

After being put in to bat, India had a steady start as openers KL Rahul and Agarwal laid down a foundation for the team. Both the batsmen put up a stand of 32 runs, but their resistance was cut short as Windies skipper Jason Holder had Rahul (13) caught at first slip. Windies pacers Kemar Roach and Jason Holder bowled on right areas and scalped four wickets as there was moisture in the pitch which was helping the seamers to swing the ball.

The 26-year-old took his first wicket in the form of Cheteshwar Pujara (6). Pujara was caught at point by Shamarh Brooks. Cornwall bowled 27 overs in which he gave away 69 runs while bowling eight maiden overs. "Our seamers bowled well and when I was asked to bowl, I have to do the same. It was a good feeling to get my first Test wicket," Cornwall said.

"We think pitch had a lot of moisture so we think once we get the first chance to bowl, we can get the early wickets. So, the toss goes in our favour. It was a good day on the first day of Test cricket," he added. India posted a score of 264/5 on day one of the second Test of the two-match series against West Indies here at Sabina Park on Friday.

Both Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 42 and 27 respectively at the close of play on day one. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)