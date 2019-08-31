Karanjit extends stay at CFC;to be goalkeeper-cum-goalkeeping

Two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin FC on Saturday announced that goalkeeper Karanjit Singh has extended his contract with the club by a year. In addition to his goalkeeping duties, the 33-year-old would take up the role of CFC goalkeeping coach for the upcoming season, a release said.

The club is entrusting him with the additional responsibility while acknowledging his technical acumen as a custodian and the crucial role he has played in their achievements over the years, it said. Having joined CFC in 2015, double Indian Super League title winner Karanjit will be stepping into his fifth season with the club.

"I am glad the club has entrusted me with the added responsibility of goalkeeping coach along with my primary goalkeeping duties, and I look forward to delivering on both fronts," he said. Head coach John Gregory welcomed the news of Karanjit's appointment in the new role.

With 61 appearances in all competitions for CFC, the former national team goalkeeper stood out especially in the club's 2017-18 winning campaign with seven clean sheets in 20 games. Meanwhile, midfielder Francisco Fernandes has bid adieu to the club after a two-year stint..

