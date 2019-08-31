Indians slip on the third day in Indonesia Open

India's Aman Raj and Shiv Kapur slipped on the leaderboard on the third day of the Bank BRI Indonesia Open on Saturday. Aman Raj (73) dropped from tied-fourth to 15th and he was joined by Shiv Kapur (71), who dropped down from overnight ninth place.

Indonesian amateur Naraajie Emerald Ramadhan Putra stands on the verge of becoming the first Indonesian in almost 30 years to win their National Open. Naraajie fired a third round nine-under-par 63 to take a six-shot lead into the final round of the Bank BRI Indonesia Open on Saturday.

Among other Indians, Rashid Khan (70), Om Prakash Chouhan (71) and S Chikkarangappa (72) are tied 25th at six-under, while Khalin Joshi (69) is tied 33rd. First round leader, Viraj Madappa (73) and Chiragh Kumar (70) are Tied-43rd and Kshitiji Naved Kaul (72) and Ajeetesh Sandhu (75) are Tied-48 and Aadil Bedi (73) is tied-71.

Argentina's Miguel Carballoshot 66 to move to 12-under to take second place. Overnight leader Itthipat Buranatanyarat of Thailand slipped to third place after carding a 71. Naraajie Emerald Ramadhan Putra is currently ranked the number one amateur in Indonesia and number 163 in the world.

The 19-year-old was in contention after three rounds of last year's Asia-Pacific Golf Championship but settled for tied-24th after carding a 77 in the final round.

