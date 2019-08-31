Subroto Cup for Girls: SAI Kolkata crush Birla Balika Vidyapeet 12-0

Sports Authority of India (SAI)'s Kolkata centre trounced Birla Balika Vidyapeet from Rajasthan 12-0 in a pool A encounter of the Subroto Cup International inter-school football tournament here on Saturday. Nitu scored a double hat-trick while Barsha scored four goals for SAI (Kolkata).

In the other Pool A match, Colonel's Public School (Gurugram) defeated MPHS, Uttarakhand 6-0 riding on four strikes from Hema. In Pool B, Govt. Girls’ Higher Secondary School (Namakkal, Tamil Nadu) thrashed Dhirubhai Ambani International School 11-0 with Anandhi scoring her second hat-trick.

In the same pool, Rosary Higher Secondary School (Goa) registered a convincing 6-1 win over Kendriya Vidyalaya (JNU Old Campus). In Pool C, Bangladesh Krira Shikha Protisthan (BKSP) scored a convincing 7-0 win against Saket International School (Madhya Pradesh).

In Pool D, GSSS-Khuda Lahora (Chandigarh) convinvigly beat Air Force School, (Barrackpore) 10-0. In Pool G, Assam's Simbargaon High School routed Hatimari High School (Malda) 12-0 with M. Narzary alone scoring seven goals.

