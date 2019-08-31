Rugby-Ireland wreck Gatland's Welsh farewell with 22-17 win

Ireland, inspired by two-try Jacob Stockdale and flyhalf Jack Carty, bounced back to ruin Warren Gatland's Cardiff farewell with a 22-17 World Cup warm-up win over Wales on Saturday.

Gatland, stepping down after the tournament in Japan following 12 years as Wales coach, opted to field a reserve side against an equally experimental Irish line-up in his last home game in charge. But he left the Principality Stadium wondering what could have been as Ireland's fringe players, with Carty to the fore on his first start for his country, gelled immediately while Wales, despite a spirited late fightback, struggled for fluency.

Stockdale, brilliantly set up by fellow winger Andrew Conway, crossed in the left corner after 18 minutes and then pounced on a Welsh handling error and dashed over again 10 minutes later. Wales, 15-3 down at halftime and losing 22-3 with 20 minutes left, surged back with two late tries but could not complete a fairytale ending for Gatland.

The result also saw Wales lose their short-lived status as the world's top-ranked side - that accolade will be reclaimed by New Zealand next week when the rankings are published. However, Gatland had dismissed its importance compared to his side's ambitions in the upcoming World Cup. Ireland, who saw off Italy in their opening World Cup warm-up only to be shocked 57-15 by England at Twickenham last week, made 11 changes on Friday, while Wales made 14.

While Friday's encounter was essentially a reserve match, it was hugely important for individual players on both sides hoping to book a late seat to Japan. Man-of-the-match Carty, on his 27th birthday, was a big individual winner. With Ireland's first-choice flyhalf Johnny Sexton and understudy Joey Carbery making their way back from injury, this was Carty's chance to impress and he did that superbly, running the show from the first whistle.

Wales's No 10. Rhys Patchell was also hugely impressive in his attempt to be selected as back-up for first-choice Dan Biggar. Gatland used Jarrod Evans in the first half but when he was replaced by Patchell Wales immediately came to life.

Patchell almost produced the perfect finale when, in the 76th minute, he received the ball following a series of Welsh forward drives and sidestepped over, adding the conversion to bring them to within five points before Ireland closed out the game. The two sides meet again next week at Lansdowne Road in the second of their back-to-back encounters, wrapping up their preparations for the World Cup starting in three weeks on Sept. 20.

