HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Saturday (times GMT): 1635 UNSEEDED TOWNSEND ADVANCES

American Taylor Townsend beat Romania's Sorana Cirstea 7-5 6-2 to move into the fourth round. Townsend converted five of seven breakpoints and constantly approached the net to win 46 of 74 net points.

1630 MERTENS THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS Belgium's 25th seed Elise Mertens beat Germany's Andrea Petkovic 6-3 6-3 in a 72-minute match to move into the fourth round.

Mertens fired seven aces and smashed 26 winners, twice that of her opponent, while also converting five of nine break points to advance. READ MORE

Energized De Minaur sees off Nishikori in New York 1510 PLAY UNDER WAY IN NEW YORK

Play began on Saturday under bright sunshine with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius (75.2°F) and a forecast high of 28C. However, rain is expected later in the day.

