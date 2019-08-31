International Development News
Motor racing-French Formula Two driver Hubert dies after high-speed crash

Reuters
Updated: 31-08-2019 22:49 IST
Motor racing-French Formula Two driver Hubert dies after high-speed crash

Hubert, 22, was hit at high speed by Juan Manuel Correa on the second lap of the race after having already gone off into the barriers. Image Credit: Wikimedia

French racing driver Anthoine Hubert has died following a high-speed crash during a Formula Two race at the Belgian Grand Prix, motorsport's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), said on Saturday.

Hubert, 22, was hit at high speed by Juan Manuel Correa on the second lap of the race after having already gone off into the barriers. The FIA said Correa was in a stable condition and receiving treatment in hospital.

