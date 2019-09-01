REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. GMT

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. GMT For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-BRH-REPORT Aguero at the double as Man City hit four in win over Brighton

A double from Sergio Aguero, a first of the season for Kevin De Bruyne and another from Bernardo Silva steered Manchester City to a comprehensive 4-0 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday. SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-SHU-REPORT

Chelsea waste two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Sheffield United Chelsea threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with newly promoted Sheffield United on Saturday, leaving manager Frank Lampard still looking for his first home win.

GOLF-EUROPEAN McIlroy falters late as Romero regains lead in Swiss Alps

Rory McIlroy said his recent exertions had caught up with him after a sloppy bogey, bogey finish left him three strokes behind leader Andres Romero in the third round at the European Masters in the Swiss Alps on Saturday. UPCOMING

BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-CZE-USA/REPORT (PIX) Basketball - FIBA World Cup - Czech Republic v United States

Basketball - FIBA World Cup - Czech Republic v United States - Shanghai Oriental Sports Center. We will summarize the day's action from other games in the wrap-up. 1 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-WIN-IND/ Cricket - West Indies v India: Third day of second test

Coverage of third day of second test between West Indies and India at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. 1 Sep

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) (TV) Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

Day nine of the Vuelta a Espana is a 94.4km mountain stage from Andorra la Vella to Cortals d'Encamp with a summit finish. 1 Sep 08:54 ET / 12:54 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - European Masters final round

Day four of the European Masters in Crans Montana, Switzerland. 1 Sep

GOLF-WOMEN-PORTLAND/ Golf - LPGA Tour: Portland Classic final round

Coverage of the final round of Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Oregon. 1 Sep

MOTOR-F1-BELGIUM/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Belgian Grand Prix

Action from the Belgian Grand Prix - the 13th race of the Formula One season. 1 Sep 09:10 ET / 13:10 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Wales Rugby World Cup squad announcement

Wales head coach Warren Gatland announces his squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup. 1 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-TOT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. 1 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-WLV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

1 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-REN-NCE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Rennes vs Nice Rennes, with nine points from their opening three games under their belts, host Nice in a Ligue 1 game. We will wrap up the day's other matches.

1 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-DUS/REPORT

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Dusseldorf Frankfurt face Duesseldorf in the Bundesliga

1 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-NAP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Napoli Juventus host Napoli in a Serie A match

31 Aug 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-ROM/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v AS Roma Lazio host AS Roma in a Serie A match

1 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-EIB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Eibar Atletico Madrid host Eibar at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

1 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open Action from the round of 16 at the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year.

1 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

