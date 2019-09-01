International Development News
Tennis-Andreescu overpowers Wozniacki in U.S. Open third round

Reuters
Updated: 01-09-2019 00:58 IST
Andreescu's in-your-face style of tennis overwhelmed the Dane on a warm and sunny day on Arthur Ashe Stadium as she reached the last 16 on her U.S. Open debut. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu showed that she intends to be a formidable force in the women's game with a 6-4 6-4 win over former world number one Caroline Wozniacki in the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday.

Andreescu's in-your-face style of tennis overwhelmed the Dane on a warm and sunny day on Arthur Ashe Stadium as she reached the last 16 on her U.S. Open debut. Next up for the 19-year-old Indian Wells and Rogers Cup champion is a meeting with American Taylor Townsend, who defeated Sorana Cirstea.

COUNTRY : United States
