Report: Chiefs trade RB Hyde to Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs traded running back Carlos Hyde to the Houston Texans on Saturday in exchange for second-year offensive lineman Martinas Rankin, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Hyde, 28, has rushed for 3,300 yards and 26 touchdowns in 64 games over the past five seasons. He also has 119 receptions for 667 yards and three more scores.

Hyde split the 2018 season with the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars, rushing for 571 yards and five touchdowns. He was a second-round pick by San Francisco in 2014 and played his first four seasons with the 49ers. The Texans lost running back Lamar Miller for the season to a torn left ACL and MCL during a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 24.

Rankin, 24, was a third-round pick by Houston in 2018 and played in 16 games (four starts) as a rookie at left guard and tackle. --Field Level Media

