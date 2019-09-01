Tennis-Kontaveit withdraws from U.S. Open due to illness

Anett Kontaveit withdrew from the U.S. Open singles on Saturday prior to her third-round match against Belinda Bencic due to an acute viral illness, organizers said. The 23rd seeded Estonian is still eligible to play doubles, where she has reached the second round with Daria Kasatkina.

Her withdrawal gives Bencic a walkover into the round of 16, where she will face either top seed Naomi Osaka or 15-year-old Coco Gauff, who play their third-round match later on Saturday.

