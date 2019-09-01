Tennis-U.S. Open order of play on Sunday

Order of play on the main show courts on the seventh day of the U.S. Open on Sunday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): Arthur Ashe Stadium (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v 15-David Goffin (Belgium) 8-Serena Williams (U.S.) v 22-Petra Martic (Croatia)

2300 GMT/7 PM ET 5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v 10-Madison Keys (U.S.)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 23-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) Louis Armstrong Stadium

18-Wang Qiang (China) v 2-Ash Barty (Australia) 16-Johanna Konta (UK) v 3-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

Not before 2100 GMT/5 PM ET Dominik Koepfer (Germany) v 5-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

Grandstand Not before 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET

Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) v Alex de Minaur (Australia) (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)