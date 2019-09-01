Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Sounders try to contain Zlatan in rematch with Galaxy

At this point, it's not a matter of trying to figure out how to stop Zlatan Ibrahimovic. It's just about slowing him down. The Los Angeles Galaxy forward, who is tied for second in MLS with 22 goals, has scored twice in each of his past three league matches, including a 2-2 draw against the Seattle Sounders on Aug. 17. Reports: Jags linebacker Jack to get $57 million extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars will sign linebacker Myles Jack to a four-year, $57 million contract extension, multiple outlets reported Saturday. Jack, who is playing on the final year of his rookie contract with a base salary of about $1.3 million, will be guaranteed $33 million under the new deal, per ESPN and NFL Network. He will become the NFL's third-highest paid inside linebacker behind Seattle's Bobby Wagner and the New York Jets' CJ Mosley. William Byron makes history with pole run at Darlington

In his sophomore season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series -- and his first with veteran crew chief Chad Knaus -- William Byron continues to make history. On Saturday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, Byron covered the 1.366-mile distance at the egg-shaped track in 28.510 seconds (172.487 mph), winning the pole position for Sunday's Bojangles' Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Nadal breezes into U.S. Open fourth round

Rafael Nadal cruised into the U.S. Open fourth round with a business-like 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over Chung Hyeon on Saturday. The three-times champion took control of the match when he broke the South Korean's serve in the first set to grab a 4-2 lead and never looked back on a sunsoaked Arthur Ashe Stadium court. Kontaveit withdraws from U.S. Open due to illness

Anett Kontaveit withdrew from the U.S. Open singles on Saturday prior to her third-round match against Belinda Bencic due to an acute viral illness, organisers said. The 23rd seeded Estonian is still eligible to play doubles, where she has reached the second round with Daria Kasatkina. Falcons sign K Bryant to one-year, $3 million deal

The Atlanta Falcons welcomed back 44-year-old kicker Matt Bryant on Saturday. Bryant made 20 of 21 field goals in 13 games with the Falcons last season, but the team released him in February. Medvedev fined for $9,000 for Friday night antics

Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev was fined $9,000 on Saturday for a slew of offenses during his third round win over Spaniard Feliciano Lopez on Friday night. The fine brings the temperamental Medvedev's tally up to $19,000 through his first three matches at Flushing Meadows. Andreescu topples Wozniacki to reach fourth round

Canadian Bianca Andreescu brushed aside Caroline Wozniacki on Saturday to reach the last 16 in her U.S. Open main draw debut and now faces her toughest test yet in the form of net-rushing qualifier Taylor Townsend. Andreescu, who has already won titles at Indian Wells and Toronto during an injury-hit 2019 season, beat twice finalist Wozniacki 6-4 6-4 to remain undefeated in completed matches since early March. Zverev secures spot in U.S. Open last 16

German sixth seed Alexander Zverev advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time with a 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 6-3 7-6(3) win over Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene on Saturday. Zverev, who is the next highest seeded player left in the bottom half of the draw after Rafa Nadal, won six of the last seven points in the final-set tiebreak to close out the win. Reports: Dolphins sending OT Tunsil to Texans after all

The Miami Dolphins reportedly have come to an agreement that would send offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans as part of a deal involving two first-round picks. According to NFL Network, the Dolphins are sending Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills and a fourth-round pick to the Texans in exchange for two first-rounders, a second-round selection, defensive back/special teamer Johnson Bademosi and offensive lineman Julie'n Davenport.

