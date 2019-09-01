Due process of law followed: Justice Gokhale

A day after the Mumbai Cricket Association said that its new constitution was registered sans the approval of the General Body, the then CoA member Justice (Retd) Hemant Gokhale maintained that the due process of law was followed. Asked if he and Justice (Retd) VM Kanade, who comprised the CoA which ran the association for a brief period, followed the process of law, the retired Supreme Court judge replied "yes".

"We (had) put up the draft Constitution on the MCA website, suggestions and objections were invited (from the members) and they were considered (and accordingly) corrected," Gokhale told PTI, while stressing that they went as per the directions of "paragraph 39 and 40" of the Supreme Court judgment dated August 9, 2018. According to Justice Gokhale, "their proposals, suggestions from members and their decision," were also put up on the cricket body's website.

Gokhale's reaction came after the MCA on Saturday said that the new constitution was registered "without the approval of General Body". "As you are aware that the Committee of Administrators appointed by the Hon'ble Bombay High Court comprising Shri H L Gokhale (Retired Supreme Court Judge) and Shri V M Kanade (Retired High Court Judge) had registered the new MCA constitution with the Charity Commissioner on 12th September 2018, after the order of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India dated 9th August 2018," the MCA had said in a note to its members.

"The said constitution was registered without the approval of the General Body of the Association," the Association had said, adding that all communication with regard to it between MCA and the Supreme Court Committee of Administrators running the Indian cricket would be put up on its website.

