A minute's silence in tribute to Formula Two crash victim Hubert

A minute's silence was held to honor the late French racing driver Anthoine Hubert before Sunday's scheduled Formula Three race at the Belgian Grand Prix. Hubert, 22, was killed in a crash during Saturday's Formula Two race at the high-speed Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

A minute's silence will also be held before the start of the Formula One Grand Prix race later Sunday. Hubert's family stood holding his racing helmet at the front of a large group of racing team members and others during the brief reflective ceremony.

The scheduled F2 race was canceled. Other special tributes to the Renault-backed driver are being organized by fans through messages on social media.

These include a round of applause to honor Hubert on lap 19 of the Grand Prix race, marking a memory of his racing number. The official minute of silence is set to be observed at 1453 local time (1253 GMT), said officials.

The race is due to begin at 1510. An official schedule said a video tribute to the Frenchman is to be broadcast on screens at the sprawling 7.004-km track in the Ardennes forests.

Hubert was killed in a devastating multi-car collision on the second lap of the F2 race on Saturday evening. He had lost control of his car and hit the barriers before American Juan Manuel Correa unavoidably crashed into him at around 250 kph at the Raidillon corner.

Hubert's Arden car was demolished in the accident and he died from his injuries 90 minutes later. Correa, 20, broke both legs and suffered a spinal injury. He was transferred to hospital in Liege for surgery and was reported to be in a stable condition.

Correa's Sauber team said: "Juan Manuel remained conscious until just before the operation. "While keeping Juan Manuel in your thoughts and prayers, please also pray for the well-being of Hubert's friends and family."

In an updated statement on Sunday, the team said he was resting in intensive car and his parents were at the hospital. "We are continuing to support them at this tragic time. The team sincerely thanks the Spa-Francorchamps marshals and safety teams for their speedy response and care at the accident scene yesterday."

The Spa-Francorchamps circuit is one of the remaining traditional racing circuits in Europe that have been in use since the start of the F1 world championship in 1950 and has retained a reputation for speed and danger despite many moderations. It was designed in 1920 and first used for a car race in 1922. AFP PDS PDS

