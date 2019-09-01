BHA comes from behind to beat Indian Army

Bengaluru Hockey Association came back from a goal down to beat Indian Army 3-1 in a Pool 'A' match in the 93rd All-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament here on Sunday. In other matches today, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu was held to a 2-2 draw by Central Secretariat while Indian Navy posted a 1-0 win over Punjab & Sind Bank thanks to a 35th minute strike from Sunny Malik.

Bengaluru HA saw the Army go ahead in the 11th minute when Rajesh Salaria scored. The team came back strongly with goals from Mohd.

Naeemuddin in the 27th minute, Prithvi Raj (30th) and Pradhan Somanna (37th) to secure an important win..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)