India 16/1 at lunch on Day 3 in 2nd Test against Windies

India was 16 for 1 in their second innings at lunch on the third day for an overall lead of 315 in the second Test against the West Indies here on Sunday. India, who had scored 416 in their first innings, shot the West Indies out for 117 in the morning session to take a 299-run first-innings lead but decided not to enforce the follow-on.

K L Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara were batting on 6 and 5 respectively at the lunch break. Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings 416 all out. West Indies 1st Innings: 117 all out in 47.1 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 34; Jasprit Bumrah 6/27).

India 2nd Innings: 16 for 1 in 9 overs.

