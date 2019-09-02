REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Holders the United States made a sound start to their basketball World Cup title defence with an 88-67 win over the Czech Republic while Australia celebrated an impressive 108-92 victory against Canada on Sunday. TENNIS-USOPEN

Federer crushes Goffin to reach last eight NEW YORK (Reuters) - Roger Federer destroyed David Goffin 6-2 6-2 6-0 on Sunday to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals and keep his bid for a record-extending 21st Grand Slam title alive.

GOLF-EUROPEAN Soderberg slays McIlroy to win European Masters in playoff

(Reuters) - Sebastian Soderberg was thrilled to play Sunday's final round of the European Masters with Rory McIlroy but he did not let the occasion overwhelm him as he won the title following a five-way playoff in the Swiss Alps. SPORTS

BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-PRI-ESP/REPORT (PIX) Basketball - FIBA World Cup - Puerto Rico v Spain

Basketball - FIBA World Cup - Puerto Rico v Spain - Guangzhou Gymnasium. We will wrap up the day's action along with the match report. 2 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-WIN-IND/ Cricket - West Indies v India: Fourth day of second test

Coverage of fourth day of second test between West Indies and India at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. 2 Sep

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) Cycling - Vuelta a Espana - Rest Day

The first of two rest days at the Vuelta a Espana in Pau, France. 2 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/VETERANS (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan's veteran maulers happy to die in their boots

Japan may have been seen as a leftfield choice to host the Rugby World Cup but if you want a sense of the country's long love affair with the game, you could do worse than to get along to Tokyo's Fuwaku club. The dozens of players running, passing, mauling, scrummaging and crashing into one another in the shadow of the Aquatics Centre being built for the 2020 Olympics are unremarkable in all but one thing -- their age. Fuwaku, founded in 1948, is one of approximately 150 Japanese clubs that stage competitive, full-contact matches for players over the age of 40 and the oldest man on the park is sprightly 86-year-old lock forward Ryuichi Nagayama. 2 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-CAG-INT/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Cagliari v Inter Milan

Inter Milan visit Cagliari in a Serie A match 1 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend, 2 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/TRANSFERS Soccer - Italy - Serie A transfer deadline day

The Serie A transfer window closes 2 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-VIL-MAD/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - VIllarreal v Real Madrid

Villarreal host Real Madrid in La Liga. 1 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Five talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Five talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga. 2 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - U.S. Open

Action from the round of 16 at the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year. 2 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

Also Read: United States did not agree to G7 Amazon aid initiative - NSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)