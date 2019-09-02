Sports News Roundup: Osaka, Nadal headline Day Eight at U.S. Open; Green reels in Noh to win LPGA's Cambia Portland Classic

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Defending U.S. Open champion Djokovic retires injured

Novak Djokovic's U.S. Open title defense came to a halt on Sunday when the Serb retired from his fourth-round match against Stan Wawrinka due to a shoulder injury. Wawrinka was leading 6-4 7-5 2-1 when Djokovic decided he could not continue.

Luck calls Colts career 'the honor of a lifetime'

Andrew Luck thanked Colts fans for their support in a heartfelt letter that appeared in a full-page ad Sunday in The Indianapolis Star. "Thank you for an incredible eight years. For welcoming me with open arms," the retired quarterback's letter began. "For helping me grow on and off the field. For helping Nicole and I make Indiana our home. And for showing us the true meaning of Hoosier hospitality.

Serena on extent of ankle injury: 'We'll see tomorrow'

Serena Williams charged into the U.S. Open quarter-finals on Sunday but it may have come at a price as the six-times champion suffered a right ankle injury. Williams, who twisted her left ankle during a quarter-final loss at the Australian Open, said she did not think the latest injury serious but added it was too soon to tell.

Osaka, Nadal headline Day Eight at U.S. Open

Defending champion Naomi Osaka will seek a spot in the U.S. Open quarter-finals when she returns to the court on Monday while second seed Rafa Nadal faces former winner Marin Cilic in last 16 action. Osaka, who brought 15-year-old American Coco Gauff's New York run to an end in the third round, will kick off the day session inside Arthur Ashe Stadium when she faces Swiss 13th seed Belinda Bencic.

Federer crushes Goffin to reach last eight

Roger Federer destroyed David Goffin 6-2 6-2 6-0 on Sunday to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals and keep his bid for a record-extending 21st Grand Slam title alive. The Swiss third seed fired 35 winners and 10 aces to see off the outclassed Belgian in a speedy 80 minutes on a sunny day at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Serena advances in New York despite ankle injury

Serena Williams needed a medical time out in the second set of her 6-3 6-4 win over Petra Martic on Sunday to get treatment on her right ankle but recovered to advance to the U.S. Open quarter-finals. Williams fell to the court at 2-2 in the second set after charging to the net to hit a volley that sailed long.

NFL transactions roundup: Notable names claimed, added to practice squads

With the 53-man roster limit deadline cleared, NFL teams on Sunday began scrambling to claim some of the more than 1,000 players off waivers. And for those players who cleared waivers, there are more than 300 practice squad spots up for grabs. Below is the latest on notable players claimed off waivers or added to practice squads around the NFL.

Green reels in Noh to win LPGA's Cambia Portland Classic

Australian Hannah Green erased a three-stroke deficit over the final four holes to win the Cambia Portland Classic on Sunday, denying qualifier Yealimi Noh a dream victory and an LPGA Tourcard. Green closed with a five-under-par 67, making par on the final hole for a 21-under 267 total, one clear of Noh after the American 18-year-old bogeyed the last by missing a 15-footer.

Barty thrashed by Wang at U.S. Open

Second seed Ash Barty's U.S. Open bid came crashing down when she lost 6-2 6-4 to China's Wang Qiang in the fourth round on Sunday. Wang had never taken a set off the former world number one in two previous matches and looked to be in trouble after Australian Barty started with a dominant performance on serve.

Svitolina serves her way past Keys into quarter-finals

Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina delivered a solid serving performance to beat American Madison Keys 7-5 6-4 on Sunday and secure a spot in the U.S. Open quarter-finals. With Keys, who finished runnerup in 2017, struggling with her backhand, Svitolina won 92 percent of her first serve points and did not face a single break point during the 75-minute clash under the Arthur Ashe Stadium lights.

