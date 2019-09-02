Soccer-Sevilla sign striker Hernandez from West Ham on three-year deal

Spanish side Sevilla have signed Mexican striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez from West Ham United on a three-year deal on transfer deadline day, the two clubs announced on Monday. Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported the La Liga club paid around eight million pounds ($9.82 million) for the 31-year-old who had less than a year left to run on his contract with the London club.

"West Ham United can confirm that striker Chicharito has joined Spanish Primera Division club Sevilla on a permanent basis," the Premier League club said in a statement. "The Mexican's transfer ends a two-year stay in east London, `during which he scored 17 goals in 63 games in Claret and Blue."

The Mexico international, who also played for Manchester United and Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, is no stranger to La Liga having played for Real Madrid on a season-long loan in the 2014-15 season. Hernandez is the 14th recruit of the close season for Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla, who are third in the league standings after three games.

($1 = 0.8145 pounds)

