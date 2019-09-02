US Open: World number one Naomi Osaka knocked out

Defending champion and world number one Naomi Osaka was knocked out of the ongoing US Open on Monday as she lost her fourth-round match 5-7, 4-6 against Belinda Bencic. The match took place at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The first round was a closely fought affair as both players went back and forth to create pressure on each other. But Bencic was able to maintain her cool and wrapped up the set 7-5. World number 12 Bencic carried on the winning momentum in the second set and she ended up winning the set 6-4.

Swiss tennis player Bencic received a walkover in the third round as opponent Anett Kontaveit suffered an injury. Osaka had defeated 15-year-old Cori Gauff in the third round match. (ANI)

