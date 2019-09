India beat West Indies by 257 runs to win the second Test and thereby clinch the series 2-0 here on Monday. Needing 468 to win, West Indies were all-out for 210 in 59.5 overs with Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami taking three wickets each.

Brief Scores: India 416 and 168/4 decl. West Indies 117 and 210 in 59.5 overs (Shamarh Brooks 50, Mohammed Shami 3/65, Ravindra Jadeja 3/58).

