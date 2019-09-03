Tennis-Medvedev to face Wawrinka in Day Nine U.S. Open action

Russian Daniil Medvedev, who has embraced his role as a villain at this year's U.S. Open, will face Stan Wawrinka in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, while Serena Williams and Roger Federer also return to the court.

Fifth-seeded Medvedev has been showered with boos by the New York crowd during his last two matches after angrily snatching a towel from a ballperson and showing the audience his middle finger on Friday. The 23-year-old Medvedev did a dance after his fourth round win on Sunday that also rubbed fans up the wrong way but said he was not trying to make anyone upset.

"Talking about the dance, I was just so happy," the Russian said. "It was not against the crowd. I was just happy to be in the quarter-finals." Serena Williams will kick off the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium when she meets China's Wang Qiang for the first time as the American looks to claim a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title.

The eighth-seeded Williams rolled her ankle during her fourth round match on Sunday but recovered to defeat Petra Martic. Third seed Federer will be the favourite when he takes on Grigor Dimitrov under the lights on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Federer had his best match of the tournament on Sunday, cruising past David Goffin to reach the last eight in New York for a 13th time. With holder Novak Djokovic quitting during his fourth round match against Stan Wawrinka on Sunday through injury, Federer could potentially face long-time rival Rafa Nadal in the final.

