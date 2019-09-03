UPDATE 2-Soccer-Rafinha joins Celta, Sevilla sign Hernandez on deadline day

Barcelona winger Rafinha Alcantara extended his contract by a year then joined Celta Vigo on loan on Monday, Spain's transfer deadline day. The Brazilian's deal was set to expire at the end of the season so the Catalans renewed it to stop him leaving for free next year.

Earlier, Sevilla signed Mexico striker Javier Hernandez, 31, from West Ham United on a three-year deal for around eight million pounds ($9.82 million). The former Manchester United forward was joined by Girona goalkeeper Bono on loan at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Chelsea winger Kenedy moved to Getafe on a season-loan loan deal. The Brazilian, 23, played at Newcastle United last season on loan, appearing 28 times and scoring one goal. Kenedy featured in pre-season for Chelsea but could not break into Frank Lampard's squad and will instead help Getafe in their La Liga and Europa League campaigns.

Chelsea also loaned left back Baba Rahman to promoted La Liga side Real Mallorca for the season, after he signed a contract extension until 2022. Real Madrid signed Paris St Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on loan, while selling the French champions their Costa Rica keeper Keylor Navas, although they had conducted much of their business earlier in the window.

Madrid spent around 300 million euros to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea, as well as Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao, among other purchases. Valencia loaned Jason Remeseiro to Getafe and brought in Sporting right back Thierry Correia for 12 million euros ($13.37 million) on Monday.

Spanish champions Barcelona signed 16-year-old forward Pedri from Las Palmas for five million euros, but he will play on loan at the island club for the rest of the season. Barca's biggest deal of the close season was the purchase of Atletico Madrid's France forward Antoine Griezmann, who they signed for 120 million euros.

Atletico did not make any deadline day signings but were active in the window, bringing in a host of players including Kieran Trippier, Marcos Llorente, and Joao Felix, the latter from Benfica for a club record 126 million euros.

