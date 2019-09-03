Nationals OF Eaton to undergo MRI on knee

Nationals right fielder Adam Eaton left Washington's Monday game after two innings, and he is set to undergo an MRI on his right knee. Eaton, who was walking with a visible limp after the Nationals' 7-3 loss to the New York Mets, was starting for the first time since he was hit by a pitch Wednesday and came away with a bruised right knee.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez told reporters after Monday's game that the injury actually could be a hamstring issue. Eaton, 30, is batting .288 with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs for the Nationals in 128 games. It is the most games he has played in his three seasons with the Nationals and his most since seeing time in 157 games with the Chicago White Sox in 2016.

In 2017, Eaton had surgery to repair a left ACL tear, and in, 2018 he had a procedure to repair a small cartilage tear in his left ankle.

