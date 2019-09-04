Mets 2B Cano returns from torn hamstring

The New York Mets activated second baseman Robinson Cano from the injured list on Tuesday, one month after he tore his left hamstring. Cano, 36, sustained the injury running the bases during an Aug. 4 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The injury did not require surgery.

The 15-year veteran played two rehab games at Class-A Brooklyn, going 2-for-7 with a double and two RBIs. Cano, who also missed time earlier this year with a left quad injury, is hitting .252 with 10 home runs and a .710 OPS. He had multiple hits in four consecutive games at the time of his injury.

