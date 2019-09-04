International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Mets 2B Cano returns from torn hamstring

Reuters New York
Updated: 04-09-2019 01:35 IST
Mets 2B Cano returns from torn hamstring

Image Credit: Flickr

The New York Mets activated second baseman Robinson Cano from the injured list on Tuesday, one month after he tore his left hamstring. Cano, 36, sustained the injury running the bases during an Aug. 4 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The injury did not require surgery.

The 15-year veteran played two rehab games at Class-A Brooklyn, going 2-for-7 with a double and two RBIs. Cano, who also missed time earlier this year with a left quad injury, is hitting .252 with 10 home runs and a .710 OPS. He had multiple hits in four consecutive games at the time of his injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019