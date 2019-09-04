Reports: Rams, Goff close to four-year extension

Rams quarterback Jared Goff agreed to a four-year contract extension that would tie him to Los Angeles through 2024, according to multiple reports. The deal "will be done in the coming days" and is expected to have an annual average value of $32 million per season, NFL Network reported Tuesday night.

Goff, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, guided the Rams to the NFC Championship and a Super Bowl appearance last season. Head coach Sean McVay said last week that Goff would be signed long term if the Rams had their way.

"If all things come together," McVay said. "We'll get a chance to look at that, but we that know Jared is very important. We feel great about him as our quarterback." Goff, 24, is scheduled to earn $4.3 million in 2019 as part of his rookie agreement. His cap figure was $8.9 million. His $22 million player option for next season was already picked up, meaning the new years on the deal are 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The deal puts him in the same ballpark as the No. 2 overall pick in 2016, Carson Wentz. He agreed to a four-year, $128 million contract with $107 million in guarantees. Goff and Wentz are represented by the same agency. General manager Les Snead said at the start of training camp Goff was his top priority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)