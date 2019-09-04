Harper collects 100th RBI as Phillies top Reds

Bryce Harper drove in his 100th run of the season to help lift the visiting Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. Harper is the first Philadelphia hitter with at least 30 home runs and 100 RBIs in a season since Ryan Howard in 2011.

Scott Kingery homered for the second consecutive game, Adam Haseley doubled twice and scored two runs, and J.T. Realmuto and Corey Dickerson added two hits apiece for the Phillies, who have won the first two games of the four-game series. Vince Velasquez started for the Phillies and allowed one run and four hits in three innings. Velasquez, who was lifted for a pinch hitter with the bases full and one out in the fourth, struck out five and walked two.

Nick Vincent (1-2), Ranger Suarez, Mike Morin, Jose Alvarez and Hector Neris each threw one scoreless inning of relief for Philadelphia, which won the series opener 7-1 on Monday. Blake Parker gave up Cincinnati's second run, in the eighth inning. The Reds took a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Josh VanMeter singled to right on the first pitch from Velasquez. Joey Votto walked on four pitches before Aristides Aquino delivered a one-out RBI single to left.

The Phillies tied the score 1-1 in the third against Reds starter Lucas Sims. Haseley led off with a double, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Velasquez and scored on a sacrifice fly by Realmuto. The Phillies took a 2-1 leadoff Amir Garrett (4-2) in the fourth. Pinch hitter Jean Segura hit a one-out, ground-rule double and scored on a single by Cesar Hernandez.

Philadelphia tacked on two more runs in the fifth. Harper hit an RBI single, giving him at least 100 RBIs for the second straight season. A sacrifice fly by Rhys Hoskins stretched the lead to 4-1 and gave him four RBIs for the series. The Reds got a run back in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Alex Blandino, but Kingery homered and Dickerson delivered an RBI double in the ninth to stretch the lead to 6-2.

