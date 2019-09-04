REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Hong Kong leader announces the withdrawal of controversial extradition bill Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced the withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill that has plunged the city into its worst political crisis in decades, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

BRITAIN-EU/ British PM Johnson bids for election as opponents seek to stop no-deal Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will try to call a snap election on Wednesday after lawmakers seeking to prevent him from taking Britain out of the European Union without a divorce deal dealt him a humbling parliamentary defeat. The U.S.

STORM-DORIAN/ Recovery on the Bahamas begins as Hurricane Dorian heads for Florida, Carolinas

Debris extended for miles and floods covered much of the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, in what the archipelago's prime minister called one of the worst disasters to ever strike the island nation. USA-OPIOIDS-LITIGATION/

U.S. judge orders big drug companies to face opioid trial A U.S. judge on Tuesday rejected efforts by major drugmakers, pharmacies, and distributors to dismiss claims that they caused the nation's opioid crisis, clearing the way for a scheduled landmark trial even as he pushes for a nationwide settlement.

BUSINESS PURDUE-PHARMA-OPIOIDS-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: OxyContin maker prepares 'free-fall' bankruptcy as settlement talks stall OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection before the end of the month if it does not reach a settlement with U.S. communities over widespread opioid litigation, three people familiar with the matter said, after some states balked at the company's $10 billion to $12 billion offer in August to end their lawsuits as part of a negotiated Chapter 11 case.

WALMART-GUNS/ Walmart halts ammunition sales for assault-style rifles; Kroger calls for gun safety

Walmart Inc, the nation's largest retailer, said on Tuesday it would stop selling ammunition for handguns and some assault-style rifles in all its stores across the United States, and called for action on gun safety after a string of mass shootings, including at Walmart stores in Texas and Mississippi.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-SWEDEN-RAPPER-LAWYER/ U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky will not challenge assault conviction: lawyer

U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky, who got a suspended sentence for his role in a brawl in Stockholm, will not appeal against his assault conviction, his lawyer said on Wednesday. BRITAIN-GQ/

David Beckham, Greta Thunberg among winners at GQ awards in London Former England soccer captain David Beckham, veteran U.S. singer and song-writer Iggy Pop and teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg were among the figures honored on Tuesday at the annual GQ Men of the Year Awards.

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN-DIMITROV-FEDERER/

'Baby Fed' Dimitrov comes of age with Federer upset Grigor Dimitrov stepped out of Roger Federer's shadow on Tuesday to claim a spot in the U.S. Open semi-finals with a shock 3-6 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-2 win over the wounded Swiss.

MOTOR-F1-ITALY/ Motor racing: Boos can be good news for Mercedes in Monza

The louder the booing, the more Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is likely to be smiling after the Mercedes driver's annual incursion into Ferrari's home territory on Sunday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS HONGKONG-PROTESTS/TAIWAN (TV)

Activists leader Joshua Wong discusses Hong Kong and Taiwan's future Pro-democracy activist leader Joshua Wong, who has recently been released on bail after being detained in wake of Hong Kong protests, holds a talk with the general republic in Taipei about the future of Hong Kong and Taiwan.

4 Sep 06:50 ET / 10:50 GMT BRITAIN-EU/PLAN (TV)

European Commission presents the latest note on the bloc's contingency preparations for a no-deal Brexit The Commission will present an updated note on the bloc's contingency preparations for a no-deal divorce from Britain.

4 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER (TV)

EU Brexit negotiator Barnier briefs ambassadors from 27 EU states for the first time after the summer break Michel Barnier updates ambassadors of the 27 EU states meet on Brexit for the first time since the summer break.

4 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/SPENDING (TV)

UK's Javid set to boost spending as the prospect of election grows British finance minister Sajid Javid will announce increases in public spending on Wednesday, preparing the ground for a possible snap election call by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is seeking a way to break resistance to his Brexit plans.

4 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/COURT (TV)

Campaigner Miller's court attempt to stop UK parliament suspension will be heard Legal campaigner Gina Miller's attempt to block Prime Minister Boris Johnson from suspending Britain's parliament.

5 Sep BRITAIN-EU/BUSINESS

Government announces parliamentary business for the following week The government announces what will be discussed in parliament next week. This could provide information on what opportunity those opposed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit plans will have to try to challenge him. The announcement will be made by House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg

5 Sep USA-IMMIGRATION/MEXICO (PIX)

Mexico-U.S. deadline on migration drive due to expire A 90-day deadline for Mexico to curb significantly U.S.-bound migration from Central America expires today, according to Mexico's government.

5 Sep BRITAIN-EU/NO-DEAL

EU diplomats discuss contingency preparations for no-deal Brexit Lower-level EU national diplomats meet in Brussels to discuss preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

5 Sep CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

BRITAIN-EU/COURT Scottish court decision in prorogation case

Scotland's Court of Session due to give verdict on a challenge by about 70 lawmakers who argue that PM Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament from mid-September is illegal and unconstitutional 4 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

FRANCE-COCKEREL/COURT (TV) Maurice the crowing cockerel learns his fate in a French court

Maurice, the cockerel whose shrill dawn crow landed him in court accused of noise pollution, learns his fate. The dispute, which has run for two years has become a symbol of a culture clash between life-long residents of Ile d'Oleron and the wealthy second-home owners who arrive with the urban likes (and dislikes) 5 Sep

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS EMIRATES-AIRLINE/

Briefing with Emirates' Tim Clark Briefing with President of Emirates airline Tim Clark in London.

4 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-FED/EVANS/

Chicago Fed's Evans gives opening remarks, speaks on the economy at Detroit trade conference Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans gives welcome and opening remarks, and speaks on the economy or monetary policy before "Forging a New Path for North American Trade: The Auto Sector" conference, in Detroit.

4 Sep 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT CANADA-PIPELINES/

Courts rule on challenges to two major Canadian oil pipelines Two of Canada's major oil pipeline projects face key court decisions on Wednesday. Canada's Federal Court of Approval will rule on whether to allow challenges to the government's approval of the Trans Mountain expansion. In the United States, the Minnesota Supreme Court is expected to decide whether to review a lower court's ruling that supported aspects of Enbridge Inc's proposed replacement of its Line 3 oil pipeline.

4 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Fed's Kashkari conducts town hall Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari, a supporter of deep rate cuts and promises not to raise rates until inflation gets back to the Fed's 2% goal, conducts a town hall, "NACD Minnesota Chapter's Conversation with Neel Kashkari."

4 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT USA-FED/BEIGE BOOK

Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book Federal Reserve issues Beige Book of economic condition, in Washington.

4 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT AUTOS-CORRUPTION/LABOR

Hearing for former UAW union leader in federal corruption probe Hearing in fraud and money laundering trial of former United Autos Workers union senior leader Michael Grimes in the federal corruption probe of illegal payoffs to union officials. On Aug. 28, the FBI conducted searches at the home of UAW President Gary Jones and several other locations as part of the probe.

4 Sep 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated Q&A Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Richard Kaplan participates in a moderated question-and-answer session before the International Economic Forum of the Americas Global Forum, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

4 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOUTHKOREA-JAPAN/JOBS (PIX)

Labour pains: Japanese jobs for S.Korean graduates dry up amid trade row A deepening trade dispute and bitter row over forced labor during World War Two, which has pushed ties between the two countries to their lowest levels since the establishment of diplomatic relations, is making South Korea reconsider Japan as a place to work for graduates who have all but given up on hope of finding work at home, where youth unemployment is at 10%.

4 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-KELLY CLARKSON/ (PIX) (TV) Kelly Clarkson gears up for the launch of her new daytime talk show

Kelly Clarkson, the first "American Idol," launches her own talk show next week with a mix of music, celebrities and ordinary people that she hopes will be more uplifting than the daily news coming out of the United States. 4 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/SATURDAY FICTION (PIX) (TV) Gong Li and Mark Chao in Venice to premiere 'Saturday Fiction'

Chinese drama 'Saturday Fiction' by director Lou Ye and starring Gong Li and Mark Chao, premieres at the 76th Venice Film Festival, where the movie is screening in Competition. 4 Sep 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/BABY TEETH (PIX) (TV) Director Shannon Murphy premieres 'Babyteeth' at Venice Film Festival

Australian filmmaker Shannon Murphy, one of two female directors whose films are screening in Competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival, premieres'Babyteeth' at the world's oldest film festival. 4 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO (PIX) (TV) Toronto film festival kicks off 10 days of movie premieres and celebrity appearances

Stars and directors converge for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 5 Sep

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open Action from the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year.

4 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT RELIGION

POPE-MOZAMBIQUE/ First full day of pope's visit to Mozambique day includes a visit to the president at the presidential palace, speech to authorities and diplomatic corps, Inter-religious meeting with young people, meeting with bishops, priests, nuns, and religion teachers.

5 Sep

