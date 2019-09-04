Lesotho plays host to Mozambique, Eswatini Unions for Rugby Africa Sevens

Lesotho Rugby Union played host to Mozambique and Eswatini Rugby Unions for the second edition of Rugby Africa (RugbyAfrique.com) Sevens, Southern Region.

The tournament was held in the Tabaseka District of the Kingdom of Lesotho. The host union, Lesotho emerged winners after winning all the matches following around robin league competition.

Lesotho was in a fine form. They displayed good rugby and teamwork which propelled them to glory over the two days tournament. They received a huge motivation from passionate home fans who supported them all the way.

"We are happy to be given the opportunity to host this tournament and we thank Rugby Afrique for the efforts they are making to grow rugby in the region", said the Vice-President of Lesotho Rugby Union.

Mozambique, who were participating for the first time in a Rugby Afrique organised tournament emerged second. The Mozambique team was accompanied by their Union President, Mr. Luis Reves who expressed his gratitude to Rugby Africa for inviting the to the tournament. "We are optimistic that our participation in this tournament will boost our efforts to build and grow the game in Mozambique, and we look forward to the further collaboration with Rugby Afrique in future", said President Luis.

Eswatini Rugby Union were ranked third. "We believe that was great learning for us so we shall go back and put into practice all that we have experienced here in order to become better " pointed out Mr. Bandile, the head of the delegation.

The Minister of Sports in Lesotho graced the tournament where she reiterated the government's commitment to grow and spread the game across the country and within the SADC region.

(With Inputs from APO)