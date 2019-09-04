La Pegasus Polo to field team in inaugural XPL

Mumbai-based La Pegasus Polo, one of India's upcoming premier polo establishments, on Wednesday announced it would field a team in the inaugural X-treme Polo League. The XPL is a concept envisioned by former Argentine Polo player Juan Zavalia and inspired by India's Indian Premier League (IPL), to popularise the sport across the world.

Sanjay Jindal, Patron and Founder, La Pegasus Polo said, "After renewing the partnership with the Argentina Open Polo Championship, we felt it was only natural for us to partner with a revolutionary new concept, having an immense potential to popularise the game of polo. "It is another proud moment in La Pegasus Polo's journey, as it could not be that such great strides were being made in the game and India, the land of polo's birth, could be left out."

XPL is scheduled to begin from September 25 and the finals are slated for October 5 in Buenos Aires. The league will see franchises bought by big names in polo such as Ellerstina, Las Monjitas, La Ensenada, La Albertina Abu Dhabi, La Pegasus, La Aguada, La Alegria and Thai Polo.

Some of the prominent names to feature in the league include the likes of Facundo Pieres, Castagnola Brothers – Camilo Castagnola and B Castagnola -- Mariano Auerre and Miguel N Astrada.

