Red Sox add four pitchers to active roster

The Boston Red Sox recalled four pitchers from Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, including right-hander Colten Brewer, who made the Opening Day roster, and right-hander Trevor Kelley, who has just one career major league appearance. Other pitchers recalled Wednesday were left-hander Bobby Poyner and right-hander Mike Shawaryn.

Brewer, 26, has a 4.31 ERA in 48 appearances for the Red Sox this season, with a 2.88 ERA over his last 27 big league outings. Kelley, 25, made his only career appearance July 2 at Toronto, while also being named an International League midseason and postseason All-Star.

Poyner, 26, had three appearances over two previous stints with the Red Sox this season, giving up seven earned runs over four innings. Shawaryn, 24, appeared in the first eight games of his major league career earlier this season and had an 8.53 ERA.

