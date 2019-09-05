Jets RB Bell wants plenty of carries in team debut

Le'Veon Bell doesn't want to be a spectator in his first NFL game in nearly 20 months. He wants to see the ball a lot. Bell makes his debut for the New York Jets on Sunday when they face the Buffalo Bills and he declared himself ready to go after sitting out last season due to a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The running back told coach Adam Gase, who calls plays, "don't hold back." "I can carry 50 if you ask me," Bell said after Wednesday's practice. "When I say, 'Don't hold back,' I mean literally that. I don't want to go out there and try to sprinkle me in or anything like that. I'm ready to play football.

"I've been waiting a long time for this moment. A lot of people are excited to see me play. Quadruple that, and that's how I feel." Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets in the offseason. He refused to sign the franchise tender of $14.5 million with Pittsburgh last season and ended up sitting out the entire season.

"I'm not trying to prove anybody wrong," Bell said. "I'm not trying to prove the Steelers wrong. Everybody is trying to format me with the Steelers. I'm not talking about the Steelers anymore. I'm done talking about the Steelers. I want to worry about the Bills, and I want to worry about the Jets. That's it. "I'm going to go out there and prove to myself I'm the same player, if not better. I want to prove to my teammates I'm the same player, if not better -- and the Bills."

Bell rushed for 5,536 yards and 35 touchdowns and caught 312 passes for 2,660 yards and seven scores during five seasons with Pittsburgh. He rushed for over 1,200 yards three times and was named to the Pro Bowl on each occasion. He figures he is in the prime of his career at age 27 and he is feeling fresh after avoiding the pounding last season that a running back takes.

Gase is waiting to see Bell's skills on display. He recently watched Steelers tape "to remind ourselves who that is back there." Gase said Bell is the best running back he has ever coached.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)