Kings agree to three-year deal with Kempe

Los Angeles forward Adrian Kempe has agreed to a three-year, $6 million deal to remain with the Kings. Kempe was a restricted free agent. He turns 23 on Sept. 13.

Kempe had 12 goals and 16 assists (28 points) in 81 games last season. The Swedish center scored 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) in 81 games in 2017-18 during his first full NHL season.

"He's played a certain role with our organization, and I think this year he sensed that he's got probably a little more of an offensive role he's going to have to fulfill," Kings president Luc Robitaille said in a statement. "That's going to really give him a chance to create and get more chances. Usually goals come with chances. He's been doing really good at checking and so forth, and we're looking for him to help on the other side, too." The Kings also signed Kempe's older brother in the offseason. Mario Kempe, a forward who turns 31 on Sept. 19, had nine points (four goals, five assists) in 52 games for the Arizona Coyotes last season.

