MLB roundup: Dodgers break NL homer record

Joc Pederson hit two more home runs Wednesday, and the Los Angeles Dodgers set a National League record for homers in a season during a 7-3 victory that gave them a three-game sweep over the visiting Colorado Rockies. The Rockies saw their losing streak reach a season-high nine games, during which they have allowed 82 runs.

Pederson hit two home runs in a game for the second time in the series. He did not play Tuesday after crashing into the right-field wall Monday and leaving the game after already hitting a pair of homers. He also hit a game-winning, pinch-hit homer in the 11th inning Sunday at Arizona. The Dodgers now have 250 home runs, eclipsing the 2000 Houston Astros, who previously held the NL record at 249. The Astros moved to the American League in 2013.

Mets 8, Nationals 4 Robinson Cano returned to the lineup with three hits, including a home run, and New York rebounded from its epic loss on Tuesday night to win at Washington.

After absorbing the first loss in franchise history in a game they led by six runs in the ninth inning or later, the Mets took a 7-1 sixth-inning lead Wednesday and held on. Reinstated Thursday after missing a month with a torn left hamstring that could have ended his season, Cano reached base four times and scored twice in his first action since Aug. 4. Juan Lagares and Pete Alonso also homered for New York, but Wilson Ramos went 0-for-4, ending his 26-game hitting streak, the longest in the majors this season.

Pirates 6, Marlins 5 Bryan Reynolds dropped a two-run bloop single to left field in the ninth inning to give Pittsburgh a win over visiting Miami.

Trailing 5-3 going into the ninth against Jose Urena (4-8), the Pirates pulled within a run on Elias Diaz's leadoff homer. Kevin Kramer then walked and Adam Frazier doubled, setting up Reynolds' hit that gave the Pirates their fifth win in six games. Garrett Cooper homered for the second straight game and added an RBI double, and Starlin Castro hit three doubles and a two-run homer for the Marlins.

Yankees 4, Rangers 1 Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer, and Gleyber Torres added a solo homer as New York beat visiting Texas.

Judge became the fifth Yankee to reach 20 homers this year while Torres tied Gary Sanchez for the team lead with his 34th as New York won for the eighth time in 10 games. The Yankees also improved to 18-0-3 in their past 21 home series since dropping two of three April 12-14 to the Chicago White Sox. Rougned Odor homered in the ninth inning for Texas, which scored both runs of its final two games of the series in the ninth.

Red Sox 6, Twins 2 Mookie Betts slugged a pair of first-pitch home runs and had four hits and five RBIs to lead Boston past visiting Minnesota.

Betts had his second four-hit game of the year and matched his season-high for RBIs, as Boston won for the fifth time in its past seven games. Eduardo Rodriguez (17-5) earned the victory with seven shutout innings, allowing five hits and four walks and striking out eight. Eddie Rosario hit a two-run homer for the Twins, who lost for just the second time in their last 11 games.

Indians 8, White Sox 6 Rookie Oscar Mercado had an RBI single among his three hits and made a diving catch with the bases loaded in the ninth inning as host Cleveland held on for a victory over Chicago.

Franmil Reyes belted a two-run homer and rookie Yu Chang ripped a two-run single for the Indians, who scored in six of the first seven innings to build an 8-2 lead. Jose Abreu launched a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Tim Anderson did the same in the ninth for the White Sox, who have lost eight of their past nine games.

Giants 9, Cardinals 8 Kevin Pillar hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to rally San Francisco to a victory at St. Louis. The Cardinals erased 4-0 and 7-4 deficits in the see-saw marathon, but the Giants persisted while pounding out 15 hits.

Tyler Rogers (1-0), the fourth of six Giants pitchers, earned the victory. Closer Will Smith got the final four outs to earn his 31st save. Giants starter Madison Bumgarner allowed six runs in five-plus innings. Brandon Crawford hit a three-run homer for the Giants and Mike Yastrzemski hit a solo shot. Pillar also had an RBI single. Paul Goldschmidt had a double, a triple and four RBIs to pace the Cardinals.

Reds 8, Phillies 5 Joey Votto singled, doubled, homered and drove in two runs to lead host Cincinnati to a win over Philadelphia.

Jose Iglesias hit a pinch-hit solo home run in the seventh to move Cincinnati ahead 6-5, and relief pitcher/center fielder Michael Lorenzen drilled a two-run blast in the eighth to make it 8-5. Lorenzen (1-4) became the first player to get the win as a pitcher, play the field and hit a home run in the same game since Babe Ruth in 1921.

Royals 5, Tigers 4 Jorge Soler homered for the second consecutive night, bashing his 40th of the season, as host Kansas City defeated Detroit. The Royals are no longer the only team in the majors without a player ever to hit 40 home runs in a year.

One night after breaking the club's single-season homer record, Soler caromed one off the Royals Hall of Fame beyond the left field wall. The exit velocity off his bat was 115 mph. Hunter Dozier and Alex Gordon each had three hits for Kansas City. Jakob Junis (9-12) allowed four runs on seven hits in seven-plus innings, and Ian Kennedy pitched a perfect ninth for his 26th save in 30 chances.

A's 4, Angels 0 Sean Murphy rebounded from being called for catcher's interference to homer in his first major league game, and Oakland won its second straight game against visiting Los Angeles.

A's right-hander Tanner Roark continued his impressive form at his new home, tossing 6 2/3 innings of five-hit ball. Jurickson Profar and Marcus Semien also homered for the A's, who have opened a six-game homestand with a pair of wins after completing a seven-game trip last week with a pair of losses.

Diamondbacks 4, Padres 1 Ketel Marte's grand slam broke a scoreless tie in the seventh inning, and Zac Gallen gave up only one hit in seven shutout innings as Arizona defeated San Diego in Phoenix.

Marte has 30 homers, and he is hitting a major-league-best .386 with 13 homers and 38 RBIs since June 15. He also had two singles and leads the NL in hits (173) and multiple-hit games (55). Gallen (3-4) lost his no-hitter when Manny Machado lined a hard single to right field with one out in the seventh inning. He struck out eight and walked one.

