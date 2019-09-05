REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-USOPEN-NADAL/

Nadal into semis after the big fight from Schwartzman

Diego Schwartzman may have been the smallest player in 25 years to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals but gave Rafa Nadal a big fight and forced the Spaniard to grind out a 6-4 7-5 6-2 win on Wednesday to reach the last four at Flushing Meadows.

FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-GB-STATEFARM-MAHOMES/

Exclusive: Aaron Rodgers has new MVP 'Mahomie' in State Farm ads Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers on the same team? State Farm will release a new series of commercials — three, 30-second spots — two of which bring reigning NFL MVP Mahomes into the player-agent spat between Rodgers and his make-believe player rep Gabe Gabriel. The spots are a continuation of the plotline established in the 2018 ads which also includes a State Farm agent Rodgers won't leave home without.

OLYMPICS-2020-SNOW/ Tokyo to test snow machines for sweltering 2020 summer Olympics

In a bid to keep visitors cool in blistering temperatures expected during next year's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, organizers may deploy machines to sprinkle spectators with manmade snow. UPCOMING

