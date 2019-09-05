Exclusive: Aaron Rodgers has new MVP 'Mahomie' in State Farm ads

Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers on the same team? State Farm will release a new series of commercials -- three, 30-second spots -- two of which bring reigning NFL MVP Mahomes into the player-agent spat between Rodgers and his make-believe player rep Gabe Gabriel. The spots are a continuation of the plotline established in the 2018 ads which also includes a State Farm agent Rodgers won't leave home without.

Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers open the season Thursday against the Chicago Bears, the opening game of the 2019 regular season and the kickoff of NFL 100, a yearlong celebration of the history of football and its contributors. The Kansas City Chiefs open Sunday in Jacksonville. Rodgers, a two-time MVP, and Mahomes will be featured in State Farm's "Tables Have Turned" ad Thursday (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d8qjkcihNCU&feature=youtu.be). In the spot, the ever-envious Gabriel attempts to make Rodgers jealous by introducing his hotshot client, Mahomes.

Rodgers, 35, and Mahomes, 23, greet one another and announce "We're friends." "I'm pumped to be working with State Farm and Aaron," Mahomes said of the new TV spots.

State Farm has utilized Rodgers' Green Bay teammates in past commercials, including fly-swatting linebacker Clay Matthews and 337-pound defensive lineman B.J. Raji. In their NBA campaign, State Farm teamed former Houston Rockets teammates, Chris Paul, and James Harden. Paul was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the offseason. Coming out of Texas Tech in 2017, Mahomes said Rodgers is the player he modeled his style of play after, watching all of Rodgers' games at Cal to get a better grasp for the traits that now define his excellence.

Mahomes won the 2018 NFL MVP Award in his first full season as a starting quarterback with the Kansas City Chiefs. Rodgers was voted MVP following the 2011 and 2014 seasons. Thursday's game at Chicago begins Rodgers' 15th NFL season.

Forbes estimated Rodgers could earn $90 million in 2019 in combined salary and endorsements. In addition to State Farm, which Forbes labeled one of the richest endorsement deals in the NFL, Rodgers is a pitchman for Adidas, IZOD and Sharpie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)