Mayfield: Browns WRs 'licking their chops'

Baker Mayfield and the Browns are hungry to hit the field Sunday when the regular season begins with the Tennessee Titans in Cleveland. The highly anticipated debut of Odell Beckham Jr. and the first Browns team in years to have serious playoff expectations has everyone itching for kickoff, and Mayfield said he senses it in his wide receiver corps.

"I have full confidence in all our playmakers, our skill position guys that if they have one-on-ones, they should be licking their chops and they should all take that as disrespect because that's the type of team we have and we need to take advantage of," Mayfield told The Plain Dealer. "It's going to be a matchup game ... It's going to look like a lot of matchups that we can take advantage of, a numbers game."

Mayfield said not to make anything out of Beckham not logging many snaps in the preseason and missing parts of offseason workouts. He pointed out that he didn't throw a single pass to Jarvis Landry last year until he unseated Tyrod Taylor as the Browns' starting quarterback. "I always pride myself on being an accurate guy, but is kind of a security blanket if I do make a mistake. Just knowing what he can do to affect the defense, it helps us as an offense as a whole but also just to know that I have that threat at all times is great," Mayfield said.

The Browns are familiar with head coach Freddie Kitchens, who will work with offensive coordinator Todd Monken to build the game plan each week and keep Mayfield comfortable. He had 27 touchdown passes in 14 games in his rookie season in 2018 and now adds Beckham to the mix. But Mayfield said he believes the Browns should enter Sunday's game ignoring outside expectations and projections.

"Nobody has done anything yet, so I'd say everyone is starting the same -- square one," Mayfield said. "I'd say it's pretty hard to live up to any hype if you're listening to the outside. None of that really matters, so I think we've got a bunch of guys who have bought in to what's going on in this building and the standards that we're setting. So to us that's all that matters." --Field Level Media

