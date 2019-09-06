Bulls F Hutchison injures hamstring

Chicago Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison suffered a strained left hamstring while working out, the team announced Thursday. Hutchison was injured on Wednesday. An MRI exam detected the injury and no timetable has been given for his return.

Chicago said Hutchison "will be re-evaluated regularly as he progresses through his rehabilitation." Hutchison played in 44 games (14 starts) last season as a rookie before suffering a season-ending broken toe on Jan. 25 in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The first-round pick (22nd overall) from Boise State averaged 5.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.

