Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Oilers sign center Sheahan; won't rush McDavid return

The Edmonton Olers signed veteran center Riley Sheahan to a one-year, $900,000 contract, TSN reported Thursday. Sheahan provides a veteran presence while the Oilers wait for the return of young star Connor McDavid, who tore the PCL in his left knee on April 6. Canada's pride Andreescu delivers on hype at Flushing Meadows

Clobbering her way past her semi-final opponent Belinda Bencic at Flushing Meadows on Thursday, 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu proved she is no longer an underdog. Andreescu's win over Bencic also meant she became the first Canadian woman to make the U.S. Open final, where she faces Serena Williams, who is chasing a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam single title. Take 5: Kyler, Kliff and the unknown of Week 1

Week 1 of the regular season is thrilling not only because football is back, but also because we finally learn more about the offseason's great unknowns. Chief among this year's mysteries the Arizona Cardinals' all-in bet on the Air Raid, Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray. The uncertainty of what to expect makes Sunday's visit from the Detroit Lions fascinating, even if neither team is pegged as a major playoff contender. MLB roundup: Hudson, Cardinals stay hot against Giants

Dakota Hudson won his fifth consecutive start and drove home two runs as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the visiting San Francisco Giants 10-0 Thursday afternoon. The Cardinals won their fifth consecutive series to extend a second-half surge. They have won six of their past eight games and 12 of their past 15. Serena poised for multiple record-breaking U.S. Open final

Twenty years after an improbable run at the age of 17 to her maiden U.S. Open victory, Serena Williams is running out of records to break. Tantalizingly close to tying Margaret Court's record 24 Grand Slam titles, Williams is already tennis' undisputed GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in the eyes of her legions of adoring fans, with an ever-growing, odds-defying career and trophy case. NFL notebook: Raiders create chaos before opener

The Oakland Raiders plan to suspend wideout Antonio Brown after he "got into it" with general manager Mike Mayock, multiple outlets reported Thursday. Multiple outlets reported Brown had to be held back from Mayock by teammates. NFL Network reported that Brown told Mayock he would hit him in the face, then punted a football and said, "Fine me for that." U.S. slaps record fine on Michigan State University over Nassar abuse scandal

The U.S. Department of Education has imposed a record $4.5 million fine on Michigan State University for what it called a failure to protect students from sexual abuse and ordered the university to make changes. The Education Department had launched two separate investigations into the university after the former sports doctor for the school and USA Gymnastics, Larry Nassar, was accused of sexual abuse by more than 350 women. Williams' path to Grand Slam record blocked by teenager

A clash of generations will decide the U.S. Open on Saturday with Serena Williams taking a fourth crack at Grand Slam history against teenager Bianca Andreescu, who was not even born when the American lifted her first Flushing Meadows trophy. One short of equalling Margaret Court's record of 24 singles Grand Slam titles, Williams will be hoping that the fourth time is the charm after three agonizing near misses since returning to action following the birth of her first child. Path cleared for Nadal but obstacles remain at U.S. Open

Only Matteo Berrettini stands between Rafa Nadal and a fifth final at Flushing Meadows where the stage has been all but cleared for the Spaniard to claim a 19th grand slam title. The draw always looked kind to second seed Nadal, who was guaranteed of avoiding fellow greats Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer until the final. Just not cricket: Australian charged $68,000 for a beer in Britain

An Australian cricket journalist in Britain for the Ashes test series is claiming to have drunk "the most expensive beer in history" after being charged nearly A$100,000 ($68,120) for the tipple. Peter Lalor, chief cricket writer for the Australian newspaper, said he stopped for a drink at a bar in Manchester, northwest England, on Sunday ahead of the fourth Ashes test at Old Trafford.

