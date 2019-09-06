Some of best athletes to compete in 69th Inter-Service Athletics Championship

69th Inter-Service Athletics Championship is being held at Army Sports Institute, Pune, from 07 to 10 Sept 19. Over a period of these four days, some of the best athletes of the nation would be competing against each other in the Championship. Subedar G Lakshmanan, National Champion in 1500 meters and 5000 meters, Junior Warrant Officer Nirmal Noah Tom 400 Meters National Champion, Havildar Avinash Sable, Gold medalist in the Asian Championship in 3000 Meters Steeple Chase, Petty Officer Tejinder Singh Toor Gold medalist at the Asian Games in Shot Put would be seen in action.

"Army Sports Institute" was conceived and raised on 1st July 2001 with state of the Art facilities for Archery, Athletics, Boxing, Diving, Weightlifting and Wrestling to actualize the Indian Army mission Olympic program. Fencing was subsequently added to this list of sports in April 2008.

Since its raising, the Army Sports Institute has produced One Dronacharya Awardee,11 Arjuna Awardees, 1013 International Medals, and 4713 National Medals. Boxing superstar Naib Subedar Amit Panghal and Weightlifting sensation Naib Subedar Jeremy L are some of the current prominent sportsmen produced by this Institute.

The Inter-Services Athletics Championship will serve as a testbed for selection of Services Sports Control Board team which would be competing against the State teams and Railway Sports Promotion Board team at the National Championships. The previous meets have witnessed a number of national records being broken over the years. This year Championship promises to bring out many record-breaking performances from the athletes in the track and field events.

(With Inputs from PIB)