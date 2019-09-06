Brazilian discus thrower suspended over doping

Paris, Sep 6 (AFP) Brazilian women's discus thrower Andressa de Morais has been provisionally suspended over doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Friday. The suspension follows a positive test for an anabolic steroid, the AIU said in a statement ahead of the world championships starting in Doha on September 27.

De Morais, 28, who is sixth in the world rankings, improved her South American record to 65.98 metres at the Pan American Games in Lima on August 6 and was on track for medal contention in Qatar. (AFP) APA APA

