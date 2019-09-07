Brown saga overshadowing Raiders' opener against Broncos

Antonio Brown's arrival in Oakland was supposed to represent the recharging of the offense. Instead, it has been nothing but a headache. The "plan" is for Brown to play in Monday's season opener against the visiting Denver Broncos after his antics led to a near-physical altercation with general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday and nearly led to a suspension.

But on Friday, Brown opened a team meeting with an "emotional apology," and coach Jon Gruden welcomed him back and hopes to have him on the field against Denver. "Antonio's back today. We're really excited about that," Gruden told reporters. "Ready to move on. He's had a lot of time to think about things. We're happy to have him back and I know Raider Nation is excited about that too."

Brown indicated he was ready to put his focus to football. "I'm excited to be out here today," Brown told reporters on Friday. "I apologized to my teammates and the organization. Enough talk, man. I'm excited to be out here with my teammates. I'm grateful for all the fans. I'm excited to be a part of the Raiders and see you guys soon."

Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, wore out his welcome with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it seemed to be a worthy move when Oakland acquired him in March for third- and fifth-round picks. The Raiders later signed Brown to a three-year, $50.125 million deal. But training camp was filled with drama, ranging from the cryotherapy treatment that caused frostbite on his feet, to Brown losing two grievances against the NFL in a battle to wear a helmet ruled to be outdated, to $53,950 in fines for skipping a practice ($40,000) and a walkthrough ($13,950).

Brown ratcheted up the tension by posting a letter from Mayock about the fines on his Instagram account on Wednesday. Then came the furious exchange of words, a day before he was listed as a non-participant -- per the team, "not injury related - conduct" -- for practice. The situation regarding Brown is overshadowing the start of the season in which Oakland is trying to rebound from a 4-12 mark.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr passed for a career-high 4,039 yards last season but had a career-low 19 touchdowns. Denver will be unveiling a new quarterback in Joe Flacco, who was acquired in the offseason from the Baltimore Ravens.

The 34-year-old figures to be an upgrade over the likes of recent signal-callers such as Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Case Keenum and has quickly ingratiated himself with stellar receiver Emmanuel Sanders. "Flacco's a baller," Sanders told reporters. "Probably one of my favorite quarterbacks of all time, him and Peyton (Manning). They're close. I'm looking forward to going on Sundays and competing with him because I know what type of guy he is."

Flacco started 163 regular-season games over 11 seasons with the Ravens while passing for 38,245 yards and 212 touchdowns. He also was Super Bowl MVP in the big game following the 2012 season when he passed for 287 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-31 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Now Flacco is charged with getting Denver back to the postseason after missing the stage in three straight seasons. In fact, the Broncos were just 11-21 over the past two campaigns, posting back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1971-72.

"The goal is that 17 weeks from now, we're still preparing for games," Flacco said. The Broncos have a new head coach in Vic Fangio -- who was on the losing side of Flacco's Super Bowl triumph -- but the same old stars on the defensive side in linebacker Von Miller and cornerback Chris Harris.

Miller has 98 career sacks in eight seasons, and Harris has 19 career interceptions in eight campaigns.

