Rugby-Bridge scores four tries as All Blacks thrash Tonga

Rookie winger George Bridge scored four tries as the All Blacks completed their Rugby World Cup preparations with a 92-7 thrashing of Tonga at Waikato Stadium on Saturday. The All Blacks ran in 14 tries, including one from Bridge just seven seconds into the second half when he caught the kickoff from debutant flyhalf Josh Ioane and ran 40 meters untouched.

Ben Smith, playing in his preferred fullback role, and Ryan Crotty each scored two tries, while Sevu Reece, Codie Taylor, Matt Todd, captain Kieran Read, Ardie Savea and TJ Perenara all crossed for the world champions. Captain Siale Piutau crossed in the 77th minute for a consolation try for Tonga, who head to Sapporo for their clash with 2003 champions England in Pool C on Sept. 22.

New Zealand open their World Cup campaign against South Africa in Pool B in Yokohama on Sept. 21.

