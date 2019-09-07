Sports fraternity salutes ISRO

India's sports fraternity on Saturday hailed the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) scientists and urged them to come back stronger after its plan to soft land Vikram near the Moon's south pole did not go as per script. The lander Vikram lost communication with ground stations during its final descent.

The scientists' efforts have attracted admiration from across the world, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NASA. Vikram lander lost contact with ground stations minutes before the touchdown on Moon's surface early on Saturday.

Following are the tweets by some of the country's top sportspersons. Virat Kohli

"There's nothing like failure in science, we experiment & we gain. Massive respect for the scientists at ISRO who worked relentlessly over days & nights. The nation is proud of you, Jai Hind!." Gautam Gambhir

"It's only a failure if we don't learn from our setbacks. We will come back stronger! I salute the great spirit of team ISRO for making a billion Indians dream together, as one. The best is definitely yet to come." Virender Sehwag

"Khwaab Adhoora raha par Hauslein Zinda hain, ISRO woh hai, jahaan mushkilein Sharminda hain. Hum Honge Kaaamyab (The dreams remain unfulfilled but the spirit remains intact. We will be successful). Rishabh Pant

"There is no such thing as failure. Only upwards and onwards from here. We are proud of you ISRO, we salute your hardwork and dedication in serving the nation," India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan

"We are proud of you team ISRO for your ultimate hard work, you have not lost, you have gotten us further. Keep the dream alive." Geeta Phogat

"The boat doesn't cross the sea fearing the waves. Those who try are never defeated. Entire India is proud of ISRO." Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt

"We are proud of our scientists and are confident that they will definitely get success in their next attempt. Jai Hind." PTI AH KHS KHS

