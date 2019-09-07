IOC to take on Punjab National Bank in final Chennai, Sep 7 (PTI): It will be Indian Oil Corporation vs Punjab National Bank in the final of the 93rd All-India Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament here on Sunday. In the semi-finals here on Saturday, a strong IOC team, comprising a handful of former international players, defeated Central Secretariat 6-3, while PNB beat Indian Navy 4-2.

The IOC-Central Secretariat match saw a flurry of goals, with four coming in the first quarter. The Secretariat team went ahead in the 1st minute when Dharambir Yadav scored and went up 2-0 in the next minute through a Govind Singh Rawat strike.

The IOC team scored seven minutes later as Dharamvir Singh slammed home. Deepak Thakur put the team back in the contest with a goal in the 14th minute.

IOC took control in the third quarter and pumped in two goals and added two more in the final quarter to seal a spot in the final with Affan Yousuf getting a brace. In the other match, after a quiet first two quarters, Mandeep Mor opened the scoring for PNB.

Gurjinder Singh, Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh also found the back of the net for the bankmen. Jugraj Singh scored twice for the Navy.PTI SS APR APR APR.

