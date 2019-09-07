USA eases past Greece to stay perfect

Kemba Walker scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack as Team USA cruised past Greece 69-53 in a second-round game at the FIBA World Cup on Saturday in Shenzhen, China. Donovan Mitchell added 10 points, while Harrison Barnes and Derrick White chipped in nine apiece.

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points in a losing effort for Greece, which fell to 2-2 in the tournament and was eliminated from quarterfinal contention. Greece was the last to beat a U.S. team featuring NBA players in international tournament play, winning 101-95 in 2006. Team USA (4-0) has won all 57 games since.

Antetokounmpo started strong, with a layup and a 3-pointer on the first two possessions, but Team USA kept him in check on the way to a 38-25 halftime lead. Team USA plays Brazil (3-1) on Monday. Brazil fell to the Czech Republic 93-71 earlier on Saturday.

The Czechs (3-1) face Greece on Monday. The U.S. can clinch a quarterfinal spot by beating Brazil, Greece beating the Czech Republic or through a three-way tiebreaker.

Jayson Tatum was out for the second consecutive game with a sprained left ankle. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that members of the two teams had to be separated after a post-game skirmish. The Americans were upset about a foul late in the game committed by Kostas Antetokounmpo against Barnes. The teams did not shake hands.

