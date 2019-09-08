Phillies RF Harper out of lineup vs. Mets

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper was held out of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the host New York Mets, one day after he was hit by a pitch on the right hand. Harper exited Philadelphia's 5-4 loss on Friday with a right-hand contusion after he was drilled by a fastball from New York starter Steven Matz in the third inning.

X-rays were negative on the 26-year-old Harper, who told reporters after the game that he could not grip a bat. Phillies manager Gabe Kapler told reporters that Harper would receive Saturday night off as a "precautionary measure."

Harper is batting .254 with 30 homers and 100 RBIs in 136 games in the first season of a 13-year, $330 million contracts. -- Field Level Media

