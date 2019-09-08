REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT

Dark drama “Joker” about the origins of the villainous character won the Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, while Roman Polanski’s military drama about France’s notorious Dreyfus affair took the runner-up prize. FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-AWARDS

Marinelli, Ascaride win top acting prizes at Venice Film Festival VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - Italian actor Luca Marinelli won the best actor award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday for his portrayal of a poor, aspiring writer in “Martin Eden” while French actress Ariane Ascaride won the best actress award.

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN-MEGHANMARKLE

As Serena fights for the throne, a duchess watches NEW YORK - Amid the excitement of Serena Williams' latest bid for U.S. Open glory, some off-court news buzzed about the plaza at Flushing Meadows: a duchess had come to Queens.

TENNIS-USOPEN-MIXEDDOUBLES Murray, Mattek-Sands retain U.S. Open mixed doubles crown

NEW YORK - Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands defended their U.S. Open mixed doubles title on Saturday, defeating Taiwan's Chan Hao-Ching and New Zealand's Michael Venus in straight sets under sunny skies at Arthur Ashe Stadium. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS MEXICO-BUDGET/ (PIX)

Mexico due to present 2020 budget Mexico is due to present its 2020 draft budget to Congress for what the president says will be another austere spending plan with no new taxes or tax increases.

8 Sep ZIMBABWE-MUGABE/ (PIX)

Zimbabweans wait for news of Mugabe's funeral Zimbabweans attend Sunday Mass at founding father Robert

Mugabe's church, as they wait for news of when his body would be returned from abroad for burial. Mugabe died on Friday aged 95 in Singapore, where he had long received medical treatment, two years after he was toppled in a coup. 8 Sep

GAY-PRIDE/BOSNIA (PIX) (TV) Sarajevo hosts its first Gay Pride march amidst security concerns

LGBT community in Bosnia hosts the first Gay Pride march in capital Sarajevo despite warnings about security risks from conservative Muslim-dominated parties. 8 Sep

TURKEY-POLITICS/ (PIX) Turkish Interior Minister Soylu to criticize spending probe by opposition Istanbul mayor Imamoglu

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, in a CNN Turk TV interview, will discuss opposition CHP mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu's nascent crackdown on wasteful spending under the previous ruling AKP administration. 8 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS STORM-DORIAN/

Devastated Bahamas treats its wounded, digs out debris left by Hurricane Dorian Rescue workers in the northern Bahamas continue recovery efforts after Hurricane Dorian plowed through the archipelago as one of the most powerful Caribbean storms on record, leaving death and destruction in its wake.

8 Sep BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

BRITAIN-EU/SUPERMARKETS (PIX) Stockpiles of tomatoes? UK retailers bristle at demands of no-deal Brexit

A British demand for supermarkets to prepare for a potentially chaotic no-deal Brexit by stockpiling food is stoking anger in the industry, with bosses saying they should not be blamed if people can't find everything they want on the shelves. 8 Sep

GREECE-PM/POLICY-PRESSER Greek PM press briefing on planned policies

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will brief journalists at the annual International Trade Fair of Thessaloniki over his planned policies 8 Sep

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO/MISTER ROGERS (PIX) (TV)

World premiere of "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," the tale of beloved late American children's TV star Mister Rogers, gets its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), starring Tom Hanks

7 Sep 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO/HUSTLERS (PIX) (TV)

Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo premiere "Hustlers" at Toronto International Film Festival. "Hustlers," starring Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, and Cardi B, premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

7 Sep 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

